Election 2022 LIVE updates: Australia knew about Solomon Islands-China security pact, Albanese has COVID-19 as continue campaigns across the nation

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia remains to be the Solomon Islands’ safety associate of alternative, even after sources mentioned Australian intelligence companies performed a task in leaking a secret draft security pact between China and Solomon Islands.

This morning The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age reported Australia knew about the pact between the two countries weeks earlier than it mysteriously surfaced on the web.

Morrison advised Sunrise on Friday morning whereas it was a severe difficulty, there was no “credible information” that might counsel China would construct a naval base within the Solomon Islands.

“I know that would be their (China’s) wish, and I know that would be their intent, and that is why we have been very proactive over many years, we’ve lifted our aid into the Pacific up to $1.8 billion,” he mentioned.

“We’ve continued to engage. But China doesn’t play by the same rules as liberal transparent democracies like Australia, the United States, Japan and so on.

“We’ve taken a lot of actions, but at the end of the day, sovereign countries will make sovereign decisions.”

Morrison mentioned whatever the draft safety pact, Australia remained the Solomon Islands’ safety associate and “first call when it comes to support”.

But talking to Today on Friday morning, deputy Labor chief Richard Marles mentioned the leaked doc confirmed the Australian authorities had “failed” to be key collaborator of the Solomon Islands.

“We were the natural partner of choice … Australia was winning the strategic contest with China,” he mentioned.

“I would not have imagined that this government could have stuffed it up so badly that on their watch that you would see this agreement being signed between China and Solomon Islands.

“It is definitely a watershed which absolutely raises the threat, and certainly raises my anxiety about Chinese military presence in the region.”