Election 2022 LIVE updates: Australia knew about Solomon Islands-China security pact, Albanese has COVID-19 as continue campaigns across the nation

Labor has reignited the controversy over the federal government’s dealing with of the coronavirus vaccine program as analysis confirmed the delayed rollout value the nation greater than $30 billion in probably avoidable lockdowns final yr.

Australia’s vaccine rollout started in February final yr however suffered delays, and this system didn’t start to ramp up till July – a month after the Delta outbreak had begun in Sydney. Major lockdowns had been subsequently ordered in NSW after which Victoria.

Shadow assistant treasurer Dr Andrew Leigh, a former professor of economics on the Australian National University, mentioned the sluggish vaccine rollout had a “massive effect” on the financial system final yr.

Labor’s Dr Andrew Leigh. Credit:Dominic Lorrimer

“[Former prime minister] Malcolm Turnbull put it best, talking about this as being the greatest public policy failure of the post-war era,” Leigh mentioned.

“We know it cost lives, but this research also shows that it had a massive economic cost as well.

“There was the ability – if the vaccines had been procured – to roll out the vaccine as quickly as Israel. And if we’d done that, we wouldn’t have had lockdowns that lasted longer than Israel’s lockdowns and Israel’s last lockdown was February 2021.”

Peer-reviewed analysis by Leigh and UNSW economics professor Richard Holden, which can be revealed within the Oxford Review of Economic Policy later this yr, used Treasury’s estimates to calculate the impact of lockdowns in 2021.

Leigh and Holden calculated there have been 68 days of national-equivalent lockdowns in 2021. Treasury put the price of a nationwide lockdown at $3.2 billion per week, which might add as much as $31 billion over 68 days.