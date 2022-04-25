Election 2022 LIVE updates: Coalition, Labor rack up billions in spending promises; Anzac Day services held across the nation

The Coalition has promised $833 million a day to electorates across the nation for the reason that week of the March 29 federal price range because it goes on a spending spree to carry on to energy at subsequent month’s election.

From large-scale dams which have but to be judged towards a enterprise case, to BMX programs and footpaths in must-win seats, the Coalition has introduced $23.3 billion in tasks within the 4 weeks for the reason that price range at a median of eight election sweeteners a day.

Labor has been left behind, providing a “modest” $1.9 billion throughout virtually 100 tasks that embrace help to veterans, constructing a skate park and an upgraded pavilion at a group tennis membership.

The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age have been monitoring guarantees made by each main events since October final yr, however there was a flurry of exercise – notably on the marginal seat stage – for the reason that week Treasurer Josh Frydenberg handed down his fourth price range.

