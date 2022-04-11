Election 2022 LIVE updates: Day two of the federal election campaign underway; eastern Ukraine prepares for fresh Russian offensive

Scott Morrison will go to the May 21 election asking Australians to stay together with his “tried and tested” authorities and its financial file in opposition to his challenger Anthony Albanese’s promise of a sweeping agenda for change.

The Prime Minister launched the six-week election marketing campaign by urging voters to again his authorities on its file in lifting development and slicing unemployment, whereas the Labor chief pledged a greater future and a “sense of optimism” – together with a lift to wages.

Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison will face off on the polls on May 21. Credit:James Alcock/Alex Ellinghausen

The marketing campaign begins with the Coalition on the defensive in essential electorates throughout the nation primarily based on new evaluation exhibiting it has suffered a 7 per cent swing for the reason that final election, sufficient to brush it from energy and set up Mr Albanese in The Lodge.

The quarterly evaluation from the Resolve Political Monitor, to be launched at present, reveals the risk to the Coalition in Queensland and Western Australia in the beginning of the marketing campaign when Mr Morrison is counting on a pitch to regional voters – backed by billions of {dollars} in funds spending – to realize floor and block Mr Albanese from gaining a majority.

