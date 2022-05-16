Election 2022 LIVE updates: Labor, Coalition debate housing and superannuation as the campaign enters its final week

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has laid out an formidable two-term technique to roll out common childcare, add superannuation to paid parental depart, increase the scheme and doubtlessly maintain a royal fee into the administration of the pandemic.

The Labor chief stated if he received authorities on Saturday he wished to “change the way that politics operates in this country” by avoiding soundbites and “actually answering questions”.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese throughout a Labor marketing campaign rally in Brisbane yesterday. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

“If you’re serious about rebuilding respect for politics in this country – and I believe it is an honourable profession – then you need to do that,” he stated after every week by which assist shifted in the direction of Labor and Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitted to being “a bit of a bulldozer” and promised to alter.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age on the eve of the ultimate week of the election marketing campaign, Albanese wouldn’t reply questions on whether or not he would reside within the Lodge in Canberra nor about what position companion Jodie Haydon – who has joined him on the marketing campaign path – would play in public life if Labor received.

“We are not getting ahead of ourselves,” he stated.

But the opposition chief has a quiet confidence, marking a shift from the early weeks of the marketing campaign when he made gaffes on the Reserve Bank’s money fee and the unemployment fee, needed to isolate with COVID-19, and confronted questions on his assist for staff receiving a 5.1 per cent wage rise.

