Election 2022 LIVE updates: Labor’s climate plan in the spotlight; Australian inflation rate highest since GST

Minister for Financial Services Jane Hume has appeared on ABC TV.

The Liberal senator for Victoria defended the Morrison authorities amid questions on excessive shopper costs below the federal government’s watch. A complete iceberg lettuce can price shoppers as much as $5 in some supermarkets.

Liberal senator Jane Hume. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

Here’s the related alternate between Hume and ABC News Breakfast co-host Lisa Millar (it’s been edited for size and readability).

Millar: This argument that the prime minister places ahead that it’s solely your authorities that may hold the stress down on these [cost-of-living] elements, it’s form of being killed by what we’re seeing really occurring with the economic system, isn’t it?

Hume: Well, it’s a must to perceive the economic system and you’ve got to have the ability to perceive the consequences of rates of interest, and notably know the money charge, earlier than you’ll be able to have a plan to maintain the economic system robust and to maintain charges as little as attainable. Even in instances of nice international uncertainty, even in instances of world pressures on prices of residing.

Millar: We’ve talked about wages earlier than. The hole between the price of residing and wages continues to develop. This has occurred over years below a Coalition authorities.

Hume: Sluggish wages is, once more, a world phenomenon. But the easiest way to make wages rise is to have full employment, a rise in employment. That’s why we’ve saved unemployment so low, below 4 per cent now, and why we’ve dedicated to an extra 1.3 million jobs over the subsequent 5 years – 450,000 of these throughout the areas. The finest strategy to make wages rise is to be sure that there’s full employment and that there’s stress, then, on employers to draw and retain employees.