Election 2022 LIVE updates: Malcolm Turnbull encourages voters to back independents; Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese continue campaigns across the nation

The man doing Alan Tudge’s job doesn’t know the place he’s. Stuart Robert, the performing schooling minister, informed morning TV he wasn’t preserving monitor of the place his fellow cupboard minister is today.

He’s not alone. Very few individuals appear to know the place Tudge is, though Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he’ll return as schooling minister if the Coalition wins the election.

Alan Tudge was in isolation with COVID-19 for per week. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

Twenty-five days into the marketing campaign and Tudge, who holds the weird place of a stood-aside minister awaiting a return to cupboard, has held no press conferences, issued no insurance policies and performed no interviews. He has not appeared alongside the prime minister or with every other ministers as they marketing campaign across the nation.

The Victorian MP, who’s campaigning for re-election in his protected seat of Aston, has as an alternative run a hyper-local marketing campaign that has been rigorously documented on Facebook, removed from media scrutiny. He has declined to debate Labor’s Tanya Plibersek on schooling – the portfolio Scott Morrison expects him to carry if the Coalition wins the election.

Alan Tudge has not been straightforward to seek out within the marketing campaign.

The Age and Sydney Morning Herald made quite a few makes an attempt to debate the marketing campaign with Tudge by way of his ministerial workplace, knocked on his citizens workplace door and spoke to his chief of workers and citizens officer over the course of weeks.

His workers mentioned he wouldn’t be doing interviews and equipped a written assertion. He additionally didn’t reply to direct makes an attempt to contact him.

