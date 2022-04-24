Election 2022 LIVE updates: Morrison, Albanese pitch to uncommitted voters as Labor leader remains in COVID isolation

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese have each framed the looming election as a referendum on the previous three years of Coalition authorities – somewhat than a contest of recent concepts – in direct pitches to Australia’s 4.6 million uncommitted voters.

In a pair of opinion items commissioned by The Sun-Herald and The Sunday Age 4 weeks out from polling day on May 21, each males have laid out their visions for Australia’s future – whereas emphasising the dangers offered by their opponents.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Scott Morrison have made their pitches to uncommitted voters. Credit:Jason Edwards

Morrison framed the competition as one between a stronger or weaker financial system and a stronger or extra unsure future at a time of worldwide turmoil. Albanese, in the meantime, spelled out Labor’s plans in a number of key areas earlier than pivoting to perceived authorities failings.

The most up-to-date Resolve Political Monitor, performed throughout week one of many marketing campaign when Albanese made important gaffes on the unemployment fee and the money fee and Morrison at one level appeared to stroll away from a federal integrity fee, confirmed the variety of uncommitted voters rose sharply from 21 to 27 per cent.

Similarly, whereas 40 per cent of the 100 undecided voters who attended the primary chief’s debate final Wednesday gave the competition to Albanese, and 35 per cent to Morrison, there was one other 25 per cent unconvinced by both man.

