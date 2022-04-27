Election 2022 LIVE updates: Nationals reignite Coalition climate war; Albanese says Labor won’t impose carbon tax

Chris Bowen, Labor’s local weather and vitality spokesman, has turned up on Radio National to elucidate the ins and outs of his social gathering’s coverage and, in his phrases, fight a “lazy, toxic scare campaign that the Liberals and Nationals have been addicted to for 20 years”.

“After nearly 10 years in office, they still don’t get it, they’re still arguing over the basics, over the fundamentals,” he mentioned.

Shadow minister for local weather change and vitality Chris Bowen. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

The MP repeatedly identified that Labor labored intently with enterprise teams to develop its local weather coverage, saying it was primarily based on most of the similar assumptions that underpin the federal government’s plans.

That consists of the idea of a $24-a-tonne value for offsets and using the identical record of 215 largest emitters, together with 60 coal mines.

Those services would work with the Clean Energy Regulator on a case-by-case foundation to work out what’s attainable by way of emissions reductions with the expertise out there, Bowen mentioned.

“This is not something we are requiring these facilities to do overnight,” he informed ABC radio.

The safeguards mechanism Labor plans to make use of to ratchet down emission ranges is strictly the one designed by the present authorities.

“They haven’t implemented it properly. … but the architecture is quite sound,” Bowen mentioned.

Moderate Liberal MP Dave Sharma, who’s going through a combat in his seat of Wentworth from “teal” unbiased candidate Allegra Spender, says the likes of Matt Canavan are identified portions on this debate.

“Matt has a longstanding view on this issue … but he didn’t win that argument,” Sharma mentioned.

“It’s my view that it’s in not only in economic interests and environmental and climate, but in our national security interests to make sure that we’re moving in the same direction as the rest of the world.”