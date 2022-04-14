Election 2022 LIVE updates: PM to champion regional jobs in Tasmania; Albanese defends JobSeeker decision as campaigns continue across the nation

The charity founder who has spent a number of Christmas Days doling out lunch to susceptible folks alongside Labor Leader Anthony Albanese says he’s upset the get together is just not taking a plan to lift JobSeeker to the election.

Reverend Bill Crews, who runs the Exodus Foundation offering assist to susceptible folks in Sydney, mentioned Albanese’s historical past because the son of a single mom who grew up in public housing meant he ought to know higher.

Labor chief Anthony Albanese with Reverend Bill Crews on Christmas Day in 2019. Credit:James Brickwood

“[Labor’s policy] means struggling people will keep struggling and more work goes our way. It’s disappointing,” Crews mentioned.

Labor will go to the May 21 election with a coverage to maintain the JobSeeker fee at $642.70 a fortnight for a single particular person with out kids, a choice that has additionally angered welfare teams.

While Labor’s social providers spokeswoman Linda Burney mentioned in June 2020 the earlier price of $40 a day was too little and the get together was dedicated to the next price, by February 2021 she had left the door open to backing away from a rise on the election after the federal authorities boosted the fee by $50 a fortnight.

