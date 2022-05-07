Election 2022 LIVE updates: Reserve Bank says wages won’t grow until late 2023; Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese continue campaigns across the nation

A key Liberal senator has renewed his name for spiritual freedom legal guidelines to be handled similtaneously protections for homosexual and trans college students, regardless of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s plan to take care of them individually.

The transfer may ignite the identical tensions that led 5 Liberal MPs to cross the ground to vote towards the federal government in February, siding with Labor and crossbenchers to amend the federal government’s bundle of payments to guard all LGBTQ college students.

Senator Andrew Bragg throughout a Senate listening to. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

Morrison has promised religion organisations that he’ll revive the federal government’s contentious spiritual discrimination invoice as a matter of precedence if the Coalition is returned on May 21, however with no added protections for LGBTQ college students as a part of that course of, saying he desires to pursue the invoice “as standalone legislation”.

But Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg, who was poised to cross the ground within the higher home on the invoice earlier this 12 months to help extra protections for LGBTQ college students, stated the problems have to be handled intently collectively – though not essentially in the identical bundle of laws.

“All the issues on students and teachers need to be dealt with at the same time as the religious discrimination bill. This mustn’t be a choice between people of faith and the LGBTQ community,” Bragg advised The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Asked for readability on the federal government’s place, a spokesman for Morrison stated the plan was now to deal with the 2 points individually.

“The government will take its proposed religious discrimination bill and other legislative amendments forward separately,” the spokesman stated.

