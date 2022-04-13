Election 2022 LIVE updates: Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese continue campaigns across the country; PM says election ‘isn’t a popularity contest’

Labor’s well being spokesman Mark Butler is doing the rounds.

He first appeared on Seven’s breakfast present Sunrise to spruik his social gathering’s plan to trial 50 or so pressing well being care centres. The concept is to take some stress off hospitals by sending some sufferers with damaged bones, burns and people needing stitches to specialised healthcare centres as a substitute of emergency departments or GPs.

Shadow well being minister Mark Butler. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

“We need a level of care somewhere between standard general practice on the one hand, and hospitals on the other,” Butler mentioned.

“This will give that level of care seven days a week, deep into the evening. So open from 8am to 10pm with specially trained doctors, nurses and allied health professionals. Free of charge [and] bulk billed because we are seeing gap fees in general practice skyrocket over the past 10 years.

“Emergency departments … are set up for once-in-a-lifetime emergency. Your very serious car accidents, your heart attacks, stroke and such. But what we see is about 4 million presentations every single year of what [hospitals] describe as non-urgent care or semi-urgent care.

“These sorts of cases could be quite adequately dealt with out in the community if we just had the right level of care.”

The coverage would value a whole lot of tens of millions of {dollars}, however Labor says that’s why they’re pushing for a trial (in order that the advantages could be assessed after 5 years).