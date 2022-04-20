Election 2022 LIVE updates: Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese accuse each other of scare campaigns ahead of first televised debate

Surging property costs have ended the homeownership dream for two-thirds of younger Australians in a robust signal of frustration in an age group that additionally names the price of residing as the highest precedence on the federal election.

With specialists warning of a housing disaster, youthful voters are giving up on the thought of shopping for their first dwelling regardless of assurances from Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor chief Anthony Albanese about insurance policies to make housing extra reasonably priced.

The survey discovered 67 per cent of younger voters consider youthful Australians who don’t already personal their very own dwelling won’t ever have the ability to take action of their space. Credit:Paul Jeffers

The unique findings present that 67 per cent of voters aged from 18 to 34 consider youthful Australians who don’t already personal their very own dwelling won’t ever have the ability to take action of their space.

Only 13 per cent of the identical group consider youthful voters will be capable to purchase their first properties within the space the place they dwell, with the rest undecided.

The unique survey, performed for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age by analysis firm Resolve Strategic, heightens the controversy over housing coverage at a time when specialists consider neither aspect has an answer to the disaster over costs, rents and affordability.

