Election 2022 LIVE updates: Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese clash over wages and corruption; campaign enters its final fortnight

Key reasonable Liberal MPs have signalled they’d once more cross the ground to vote to abolish the fitting of religion faculties to discriminate in opposition to LGBTQ college students, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison defends his plan to pursue a Religious Discrimination Act earlier than legislating any pupil safeguards.

Liberal MPs Katie Allen, Bridget Archer, Trent Zimmerman and Dave Sharma have doubled down on their place after Morrison stated there was no proof homosexual college students had been being expelled from religion faculties due to their sexuality, and stated a re-elected Coalition authorities would take care of the problems “sequentially”, prioritising the non secular invoice first.

“We’ve been having this conversation for about the last four years, and on each occasion it has been presented that apparently students are being expelled each and every day, each and every week, or each and every year,” Mr Morrison stated yesterday. “There is no evidence of that at all. There is none.”

Allen stated her place remained “unchanged”, including “I will always protect gay and trans students.”

Zimmerman added: “My position remains the same and I would act accordingly.”

