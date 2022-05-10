Election 2022 LIVE updates: Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese continue to clash over the economy as pre-polling opens across the country

The prime minister says he stands by Katherine Deves after the Liberal candidate for the Sydney seat of Warringah appeared to stroll again an earlier apology for describing trans youth as mutilated.

Deves apologised for these feedback earlier within the marketing campaign. However, throughout an interview with Sky News yesterday, the Liberal candidate doubled down on her terminology, claiming that “mutilation” was truly “the correct medico-legal term”.

Federal Liberal candidate Katherine Deves. Credit:James Brickwood

The Prime Minister confronted a barrage of questions throughout this morning press convention about Deves’ backflip, together with whether or not he continued to face by her given she is his captain’s decide for Warringah.

“Yes, I do,” he replied. “We’re talking about gender reversal surgery for young adolescents and we can’t pretend this is not a serious, significant issue. It is.

“It’s complicated and the issues that have to be considered, first and foremost in the welfare of the adolescent child and their parents. We can’t pretend that this type of surgery is some minor procedure.”

Pressed on whether or not he agreed with Deves’ definition of a gender reassignment process, Morrison mentioned: “That’s not a phrase I would use, or a phrase any prime minister would use.”

Loading

Asked if he regretted that his hand-picked candidate had grow to be a distraction through the election marketing campaign, the Prime Minister responded by speaking in regards to the gender pay hole.

Asked what it needed to do with the query, Morrison responded he’d chosen a “strong woman” who needed to characterize the Liberal Party.

“Not everybody may agree with her point of view. I accept that. I wouldn’t think everybody would agree with what I have to say either,” Morrison mentioned.

“But … I was very determined to ensure that I would have more female members representing the Liberal Party at this election and where I’ve had the opportunity to have a direct say in that, I have ensured that that has been delivered and that is consistent with my approach.”

Deves is hoping to win the seat of Warringah from sitting impartial MP Zali Steggall, who unseated former prime minister Tony Abbott on the final election. It is traditionally uncommon for independents to lose an election if looking for a second time period. However, this did happen within the close by seat of Wentworth in 2019 when Dave Sharma unseated Kerryn Phelps.