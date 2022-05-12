Election 2022 LIVE updates: Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese defend economic records after final TV debate

Labor marketing campaign spokesman Jason Clare is doing the media rounds this morning.

The federal MP was requested whether or not his social gathering will write to the impartial wages umpire to name for a 5.1 per cent enhance to the minimal wage if it wins authorities on May 21.

Labor marketing campaign spokesperson Jason Clare. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

As common readers of this weblog will know, 5.1 per cent is the determine Labor chief Anthony Albanese says he helps. However, Albanese has declined to say whether or not that determine will likely be formal Labor coverage.

Here’s the related change between Clare and Sunrise co-host David Koch (edited for size and readability).

Koch: Will you set that 5 per cent enhance for everybody to the Fair Work Commission?

Clare: We’re speaking in regards to the minimal wage. We’re speaking about $20 an hour, Aussies on so much lower than you and me, and if the minimal wage goes up by 5.1 per cent, you’re speaking about an additional greenback an hour for folks. Scott Morrison doesn’t help that, I don’t suppose it’s exceptional that the Labor Party would say that we would like Aussies on the bottom incomes to verify they don’t go backwards they usually get a pay rise to assist to maintain up with the price of residing.

Koch: Would that occur beneath Labor? Anthony Albanese has walked a bit backwards on that [5.1 per cent] determine during the last day. Will you formally put that to the Fair Work Commission for adjudication?

Clare: The Fair Work Commission makes the choice, however what we stated is we might help that in the event that they suggest or order the minimal wage being elevated by 5.1 per cent.

Koch: [But] will you current [that argument in favour of a 5.1 per cent increase] to them?

Clare: We will put in a submission if we win the election. And the idea is we don’t need Aussies to go backwards. I discover it exhausting to imagine the federal government is arguing that folks on among the lowest wages don’t deserve a pay rise.

The Fair Work Commission is anticipated at hand down a choice on the minimal wage in June.