Election 2022 LIVE updates: Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese prepare to go head-to-head as campaigns continue across the nation

Teal candidate Allegra Spender says she is open to supporting both main social gathering if independents maintain the stability of energy in a hung parliament after the May 21 election.

Spender, who’s contesting the Liberal seat of Wentworth in Sydney’s jap suburbs, additionally argued there wanted to be main modifications to the nationwide tax system to make the financial system extra productive.

Independent candidate for Wentworth Allegra Spender. Credit:Jessica Hromas

The Liberal Party believes there’s a actual threat of teal independents profitable seats comparable to Wentworth, North Sydney, Kooyong and Goldstein.

Spender, talking on the ABC’s Insiders program, stated she had not handled both Scott Morrison or Anthony Albanese. In a hung parliament, their coverage agenda and the composition of the parliament could be key issue.

Pressed on whether or not she had an issue with Morrison, she stated:

It is just not about him personally. I feel what that is about [is] the insurance policies and what are the ethos of the place we’re going for the longer term. I stated, once more, it comes again to the numbers within the parliament. I’m open to that and open to negotiating with everybody.

Spender stated the following parliament needed to give attention to methods to elevate productiveness, arguing the tax system wanted to be reformed. She stated a tax overview needed to be the following parliament’s agenda.

“We should have a tax review, and we look at areas like stamp duty, that is a drag on the economy. It is a state tax… but the federal government has an opportunity to be a leader here. Look at payroll tax. Look at the business tax rates in this country. The average in the OECD is 21.5 per cent. Australia is 25 per cent and 30 per cent,” she stated.

“You need to get business, the unions, the community around the table and to have a discussion about what is the tax system for the future.”

Spender stated a rise within the GST also needs to be a part of any overview.

“GST should be on table in a conversation about tax. It is a major part of our tax system. The business community acknowledges that taxes is an issue for productivity and we are talking about it, we do need to talk about it,” she stated.

Spender additionally backed a rise in everlasting migration, saying it ought to be lifted to 220,000 for the following two years.