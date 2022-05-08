Election 2022 LIVE updates: Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese prepare to go head-to-head as campaigns continue across the nation

Whoever wins the May 21 election will probably be unable to show round cost-of-living pressures in a single day, Labor’s training spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek has conceded.

Speaking on the ABC’s Insiders program, Plibersek mentioned whereas Labor had a broad agenda to take care of price points in areas akin to childcare and renewable vitality, making life cheaper for folks would take time.

Labor’s well being spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

“This is a problem that has emerged over almost a decade of Liberal government. They have been keeping a lid on wages growth, pushing wages down for almost a decade,” she mentioned.

“So no new government will fix this overnight, but we’ve got a plan to help families with cost of living.

“We have a plan to help businesses become more productive so they can pass on pay increases to their staff, and we’ve got a plan to change our industrial relations environment so that we can see pay rises, particularly for underpaid industries like aged care.”

The Reserve Bank final week elevated official rates of interest for the primary time since 2010. It additionally launched new forecasts displaying it expects inflation to achieve 6 per cent later this yr with wage progress not exceeding value progress till late 2023.

Plibersek mentioned Labor had a broad agenda however Prime Minister Scott Morrison was providing nothing however the identical to Australian voters.

“I think it’s really instructive we’ve got a prime minister who says, ‘I’ve got nothing. I’ve got nothing for you. I know you’re struggling, but I’ve got nothing.’ ”