Election 2022 LIVE updates: Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese talk up economic credentials as cost of living dominates election campaign

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is conducting a media blitz this morning, with 5 tv and radio interviews booked in throughout a 55-minute interval.

The PM’s first look was on Nine’s Today present. Co-host Karl Stefanovic quizzed Morrison about Australia’s ongoing relationship with different international locations within the Indo-Pacific.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his ministers cope with worldwide “stresses and pressures every single day”. Credit:James Brickwood

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare just lately gave a parliamentary speech wherein he defended his nation’s safety pact with China, going so far as to say his nation has been “threatened with invasion” by international locations opposing that deal.

As David Crowe has written, 72 per cent of Australian voters are concerned about the Solomon Islands security deal.

Here is the related change between Stefanovic and the PM (it has been edited for size and readability).

Stefanovic: You have had so much to say about our relationship with the Solomon Islands. Their PM is filthy saying you and others are successfully threatening his nation with invasion. How do you reply?

Morrison: Well, after all, that’s not the case. We’re single largest supplier of growth help to the Solomon Islands. We have the Australian Federal Police there. They have been there inside 12-hours after they known as and wanted our assist to cope with some critical unrest there in Solomon Islands in December of final 12 months. Our Defence Forces went there out of Townsville, restored the state of affairs. We proceed to be there and supporting the Solomon Islands and we’ll at all times try this. They’re household and that’s how we see our relationship with all of these Pacific islands

Stefanovic: If he’s household I might hate to see an enemy … are you going to ring him?

Morrison: I’ll proceed to work constructively with the Solomon Islands authorities as we at all times have.

Stefanovic: What does that imply, PM?

Morrison: It implies that we cope with these items diplomatically. We cope with it professionally, calmly, rationally, coping with the numerous challenges which can be within the Pacific. That’s what we do each single day. That’s how smart, skilled grownup governments reply to challenges like this.

Stefanovic: So you’re saying he’s not approaching git in an grownup method?

Morrison: I’m not saying that. [It’s] his sovereign nation. He’s free to precise no matter he likes. We cope with these stresses and pressures each single day. These issues usually are not new.