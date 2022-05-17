Election 2022 LIVE updates: Scott Morrison insists Coalition’s Super Home Buyer Scheme is ‘well-calibrated’; Anthony Albanese wants deeper ties with South-East Asia

Bringing you at this time’s COVID-19 numbers for NSW and Victoria.

NSW Health says that within the 24-hour reporting interval to 4pm yesterday, there have been 10,972 new optimistic exams reported.

The quantity of people that died with the virus was 16, whereas 1442 are in hospital and 59 of these sufferers are in ICU.

More than 96 per cent of individuals in NSW aged over 16 have been vaccinated with a minimum of one jab.

In Victoria, there have been 13,694 new circumstances reported. The number of people who died with the virus was 20, while 516 people are in hospital and 31 of those patients are in ICU.

If you have tested positive to COVID-19 since 6pm on Saturday and thus cannot attend a polling booth, you need to apply for a postal vote earlier than 6pm on Wednesday. If you check optimistic after Wednesday, phone voting shall be out there.