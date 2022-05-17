Election 2022 LIVE updates: Scott Morrison insists Coalition’s Super Home Buyer Scheme is ‘well-calibrated’; Anthony Albanese wants deeper ties with South-East Asia

Staying with the treasurer’s morning media blitz, and Josh Frydenberg has labelled the Labor get together “fundamentally dishonest” over its method to costings and a post-election finances.

Speaking on the ABC’s RN Breakfast, Frydenberg stated the Coalition had launched its costings at each step all through the six-week election marketing campaign. Twenty-seven of its costings have already been printed.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. Credit:Wayne Taylor

“The Labor Party has submitted one policy, not one independent costing, so I don’t think you can characterise us as adopting a similar approach,” the treasurer stated.

“For those $2.3 billion of new commitments, we’re supporting people with diabetes, getting more people onto the concession card, reducing the co-payments PBS medicines, and enabling first homebuyers to get into the market.

“What we are doing is offsetting net spending, with an increase in the efficiency dividend by half a percent, which will raise more than $2.3 billion and will help us make those commitments and improve the budget bottom line.”

Loading

Frydenberg stated Labor would solely fund their “significant spending policies” via greater taxes. Labor has stated it is going to launch its full costings later this week.

“They’re not revealing to the Australian people what they’re going to do before the election because they’re promising a budget after,” Frydenberg stated.

“I think that’s fundamentally dishonest, because they’re not telling the public what’s in the budget before the election.”

The Coalition has submitted 35 insurance policies to the departments of treasury and finance for unbiased costing. It expects a modest $1 billion enchancment within the finances backside line over the following 4 years because the March finances. A full costings announcement will probably be made later this morning.

Labor says it has been releasing particular person costings as insurance policies are introduced.