Election 2022 LIVE updates: Scott Morrison to promise no mining and carbon taxes after JobSeeker stumble; Labor to review NDIS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will quickly try and wedge Labor on taxes and help for the mining trade in Western Australia as he tries to win over voters within the resource-rich state within the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morrison suffered his first main gaffe of the election marketing campaign whereas on the hustings in Perth yesterday, incorrectly stating the speed of JobSeeker.

But the PM will shift the dialog to taxes in a speech to the WA Chamber of Commerce right this moment, arguing the federal government is aware of the right way to maintain a lid on them.

“If the Coalition is returned at the forthcoming election, I can assure you there will be no mining tax,” Morrison is anticipated to say. “There will be no carbon tax. And there will be no adverse changes to fuel tax credit arrangements.”

The Coalition is prone to shedding as much as three seats within the state, with Western Australians overwhelmingly backing their Labor premier Mark McGowan’s border closures in the course of the pandemic which successfully minimize them off from the remainder of the nation for 2 years.

Read the full story here.