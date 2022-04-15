Election 2022 LIVE updates: Scott Morrison walks away from federal integrity commission promise; first leaders debate to be held in Brisbane

Big companies and the union representing Australia’s most at-risk staff need isolation guidelines for COVID shut contacts to be urgently scrapped because the nation struggles with a abilities scarcity exacerbated by an absent workforce.

As Easter travellers confronted one other day of prolonged queues at airports, partly as a consequence of an absence of employees, Business Council of Australia boss Jennifer Westacott said customers were facing a perfect storm of labour shortages, “isolation rules that keep thousands of people who aren’t sick at home.”

Jennifer Westacott, the chief government of the Business Council of Australia. Credit:Louie Douvis

“Workers who don’t have COVID-19 should be allowed to work,” Westacott stated.

Her feedback have been met with settlement by Health Services Union nationwide president Gerard Hayes, who stated the present shut contact guidelines weren’t being closely policed.

“It’s really time to let people responsibly manage their own health situation,” Hayes stated. “If you are fully vaxxed, return a negative test and have no symptoms, you should be able to go to work.”

Current guidelines set out by nationwide cupboard require shut contacts of a optimistic COVID case to isolate for seven days, with Western Australia solely just lately having introduced the rule in after easing restrictions.

State and territory leaders are weighing up when to carry these measures after the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee this month suggested guidelines might be eased after the present wave of infections from the Omicron BA.2 subvariant peaked.