Election 2022 LIVE updates: Solomon Islands-China deal fallout continues as Coalition under pressure; Labor shadow ministers replace Albanese on campaign trail

Call it the “Ascham army” – the alumni community of one among Sydney’s most prestigious and costly faculties, able to go in to bat for one among their very own, former head woman Allegra Spender, as she takes on Liberal MP Dave Sharma for the seat of Wentworth.

Only drawback is, not everyone’s pleased about it. Especially as Sharma has one daughter – and till very just lately, two – on the college.

Dave Sharma and Allegra Spender. Credit:Louise Kennerley, Steven Siewert

A March 13 article on the college’s web site, written by Ascham Old Girls committee member Holly Marsh and titled “Allegra fights for a better climate”, rallied the troops behind the category of 1995’s head woman.

“Allegra believes that in the world of politics she can be kind, gentle, formidable and strong,” Marsh wrote in a gushing endorsement. “She is not aggressive, just resolute.”

But after greater than a month on-line, the article mysteriously disappeared this week. It occurred to be the identical week the realm’s former Liberal state MP, Michael Yabsley, contacted the Herald and The Age to attract consideration to it.

“When I saw that, I thought ‘no, this can’t be real. No school would allow that to happen’,” Yabsley stated.

“It’s inappropriate. Dave Sharma’s daughters go there. We’re always told there’s only one thing that matters in a school and that’s the welfare of the students. Well, the welfare of the Sharma girls went out the window with the publication of that. It’s got ‘wrong’ written all over it.”

