Election 2022 LIVE updates: Studio audience decides Anthony Albanese wins first debate against Scott Morrison; fallout from Solomon Islands-China security pact continues

Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese have clashed in a fiery debate over China’s growth into the Pacific, because the prime minister attacked his opponent’s historical past on asylum-seeker boat turnbacks and the Labor chief fought again on the NDIS.

In an indication of the shortage of great coverage variations between the 2 leaders, Morrison final night time caught to his assaults on Labor over asylum seeker boat arrivals in 2013 and accused him of siding with China, whereas Albanese continued his declare that the Coalition may prolong the cashless welfare card to pensioners.

Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison on the first leaders’ debate of the 2022 federal election marketing campaign. Credit:Getty

The tensest change on the Sky News discussion board in entrance of 100 undecided voters in Brisbane – the primary debate between the 2 leaders – got here once they have been questioned over a brand new safety pact between China and the Solomon Islands.

Labor’s overseas affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong yesterday accused the federal government of the “worst failure of Australian foreign policy in the Pacific” in virtually 80 years.

“This isn’t so much a Pacific step up, it’s a Pacific stuff up,” Albanese stated, referring to the Coalition’s Pacific overseas assist program.

Morrison stated the deal got here after years of accelerating Chinese interference within the area and prompt Labor’s criticism of the federal government’s actions confirmed it was “taking China’s side”.

“That is an outrageous slur from the prime minister,” Albanese replied. “And national security issues shouldn’t be the subject of that kind of slur.”

