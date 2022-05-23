Election 2022 results LIVE: Anthony Albanese to be sworn in as PM before travelling to Tokyo for Quad meeting; Dutton to run for Liberal leadership as counting continues in key seats

Earlier this morning, we talked about that former NSW Labor premier Kristina Keneally has misplaced her battle for the Western Sydney seat of Fowler to unbiased Dai Le.

Le has fronted ABC TV to say there’s a “fundamental shift” occurring within the as soon as secure Labor seat.

The new unbiased MP for Fowler, Dai Le. Credit:Peter Rae

“While it is socially disadvantaged, a lot of the younger generations, the children of migrants and refugees, are starting out setting up their own small businesses,” she mentioned.

“[They] are very entrepreneurial, are very innovative and are professional. So I think that they are [asking] … why can’t we have what other cities or other electorates have, such as a really good health system? Our hospital – Fairfield Hospital – does not have WiFi. Our roads and infrastructure are so abandoned and neglected.

“The ageing population is a growing population and a lot of them are migrants and refugees. Language is a barrier and yet no one really engaged with them to actually understand how they can support them.”

Another attention-grabbing tidbit was how the incoming MP distanced herself from her future crossbench colleagues when requested if there have been similarities between herself and the “teal” candidates.

“I’m a real independent,” she mentioned, regardless of being a former state Liberal candidate. “The teal independents have the backing of, obviously, [businessman and climate campaigner] Simon Holmes a Court. I funded this out of my own campaign.”