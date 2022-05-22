Election 2022 results LIVE updates: Anthony Albanese defeats Scott Morrison to become Australia’s 31st prime minister; Peter Dutton best positioned to become opposition leader

Scott Morrison’s technique to win outer suburban and regional seats from Labor and cling on to energy has failed within the 2022 election, with Peter Dutton rising as the person more than likely to be the subsequent chief of the Liberal Party.

Josh Frydenberg, the person thought-about more than likely to problem Dutton for the management of the Liberal Party, final evening conceded he was more likely to lose the blue-ribbon Liberal seat of Kooyong after 39 per cent of the vote was counted.

Peter Dutton is poised to be the subsequent chief of the Liberal Party. Credit:Jamila Toderas

Morrison introduced he would stop as chief of the Liberal Party on the subsequent assembly of the occasion room “to ensure the party can be taken forward under new leadership, which is the appropriate thing to do”, although he stated he would proceed to signify his seat of Cook.

Dutton paid tribute to Morrison and Frydenberg on the evening, as he stated the race was nonetheless tight in a variety of contests and that “I want to acknowledge the pain” of colleagues going through the lack of their seats.

Five hours after the polls closed on Saturday evening and with 52 per cent of the vote counted, it was clear the Coalition couldn’t type authorities as a swag of Coalition seats fell to Labor, the teal independents and the Greens.

