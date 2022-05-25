Election 2022 results LIVE updates: Anthony Albanese meets world leaders at 2022 Quad meeting; Peter Dutton to run unopposed for Liberal Party leadership

Independent MP Dai Le, who has defeated former NSW premier Kristina Keneally within the beforehand secure Sydney seat of Fowler, has insisted she is eligible to take a seat in parliament below part 44 of the structure.

Le was born within the now defunct state of South Vietnam and travelled to Australia at age 11 after spending time in refugee camps within the Philippines and Hong Kong.

The new unbiased MP for Fowler, Dai Le. Credit:Peter Rae

In her Australian Electoral Commission candidate declaration, which has been circulating on social media, Le mentioned she had by no means been a citizen of one other nation.

The High Court has taken a strict line in opposition to twin residents sitting in parliament, requiring political candidates to take energetic steps to resign any declare to overseas citizenship.

In a post on Facebook Le mentioned: “I can confirm that the AEC accepted my application to stand for the federal election and that I’m not a subject or a citizen of another country, and was not when I lodged my nomination form with the AEC prior to the close of the nomination.”

Le mentioned the Labor Party had been making an attempt to “smear” her since her shock victory.

The Australian structure states that somebody who “is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or a citizen of a foreign power shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or a member of the House of Representatives”.