Election 2022 results LIVE updates: Anthony Albanese, Penny Wong in Japan for Quad meeting; Peter Dutton expected to become Liberal Party leader

The 4 leaders of the Quad have begun their assembly in Tokyo with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese planning to make use of the talks to commit the Labor authorities to the safety partnership.

Albanese joined the host of the assembly, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at his residence and workplace in Tokyo alongside United States President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese together with his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

With a response to China the important thing subject, the assembly started with a “family photo” of the 4 leaders on the Kantei constructing within the Akasaka district of the Japanese capital.

Albanese will probably be joined by Foreign Minister Penny Wong on the formal talks, with transient tv footage allowed earlier than the doorways are closed and the discussions start in personal.

This is just the second fact-to-face assembly of the 4 leaders after former PM Scott Morrison met the group in Washington DC in September final yr.

Kishida has previewed the Tokyo summit with statements about stronger safety cooperation and work on 5G communications, a key subject for nations fearful concerning the dominance of Chinese tools provider Huawei.

The assembly comes 15 years after the idea of the Quad was first aired. At the time, John Howard visited Tokyo for talks with the Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. But assist for the concept cooled after Howard misplaced energy. It was then revived after China adopted a extra assertive overseas coverage, with political interference in different nations and its navy enlargement within the South China Sea.

One safety subject on the agenda within the Tokyo talks is Chinese surveillance, a priority for Albanese after the Chinese safety pact with Solomon Islands and the presence of a Chinese spy ship off the coast of Western Australia in the course of the election marketing campaign.

The present PM will maintain separate talks with every of the three leaders right now after a working lunch of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. He will probably be in Tokyo till tomorrow morning, when he is because of fly house to Australia.