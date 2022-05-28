Election result marks new dawn of integrity

This election outcome, with its resounding affirmation of unbiased candidates, is an endorsement of progressive politics (“A new dawn: Labor to form government after teal appeal rocks Libs”, May 22). It highlights the significance of not solely who makes up our federal parliament, however whose voices are heard inside and the way its members work along with integrity to result in the very best outcomes for our nation and its individuals.

Meredith Williams, Northmead

The prediction the election could be a “game changer” proved right. The election of the Greens and independents have confirmed it. The parliament will now critically handle the neighborhood, nationwide and worldwide points. And not simply be purchased by the egocentric pursuits of a wealthy few.

And elections won’t now be three-year boring, obligatory occasions. The points that the neighborhood voted for will contain the neighborhood seeing them carried out. Political activism will once more change into an essential social exercise. The essential position that it traditionally as soon as held is now again on the agenda. We reside in attention-grabbing instances.

Reg Wilding, Wollongong

The Liberals suffered a democracy sausage fizzle.

Les Shearman, Darlington

Of all of the congratulations to Anthony Albanese, the message from Malcolm Turnbull was probably the most gracious. “You are a good man and in the toughest times character is what counts. Lucy and I wish you all the very best.”

Patricia O’Brien, Rozelle