Election result marks new dawn of integrity
This election outcome, with its resounding affirmation of unbiased candidates, is an endorsement of progressive politics (“A new dawn: Labor to form government after teal appeal rocks Libs”, May 22). It highlights the significance of not solely who makes up our federal parliament, however whose voices are heard inside and the way its members work along with integrity to result in the very best outcomes for our nation and its individuals.
Meredith Williams, Northmead
The prediction the election could be a “game changer” proved right. The election of the Greens and independents have confirmed it. The parliament will now critically handle the neighborhood, nationwide and worldwide points. And not simply be purchased by the egocentric pursuits of a wealthy few.
And elections won’t now be three-year boring, obligatory occasions. The points that the neighborhood voted for will contain the neighborhood seeing them carried out. Political activism will once more change into an essential social exercise. The essential position that it traditionally as soon as held is now again on the agenda. We reside in attention-grabbing instances.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
The Liberals suffered a democracy sausage fizzle.
Les Shearman, Darlington
Of all of the congratulations to Anthony Albanese, the message from Malcolm Turnbull was probably the most gracious. “You are a good man and in the toughest times character is what counts. Lucy and I wish you all the very best.”
Patricia O’Brien, Rozelle
Teal promise realised
Already, simply the subsequent day after Allegra Spender’s election to parliament, changing Dave Sharma in Wentworth, one in all her pre-election guarantees has been fulfilled (“Teals to zero in on climate and corruption”, May 22). Her posters promised, “A better climate for Wentworth.” It has come to fruition. I might board my ferry with out being accosted with teal-clad fanatics, and never having to run the gauntlet of A-frames. The setting can also be improved with poster air pollution faraway from timber and energy poles.
Alan Slade, Dover Heights
I’m a middle-aged white man who lives in an prosperous suburb and can’t let you know how joyful I’m to see so many succesful and well-qualified girls voted in. And much more importantly, whether or not they be blue, pink or teal, their contribution ought to assist change the way in which politics is run. Enough of the shouty, win-lose mannequin and extra of the consultative win-win mannequin, please.
Donald Sleer, Manly
Put into contact …
You stopped the votes, Scott Morrison (“NSW fails to save Morrison government”, May 25)
John Maunsell, Randwick