Election result marks new dawn of integrity
This election end result, with its resounding affirmation of impartial candidates, is an endorsement of progressive politics (“A new dawn: Labor to form government after teal appeal rocks Libs”, May 22). It highlights the significance of not solely who makes up our federal parliament, however whose voices are heard inside and the way its members work along with integrity to result in one of the best outcomes for our nation and its folks.
Meredith Williams, Northmead
The prediction the election could be a “game changer” proved right. The election of the Greens and independents have confirmed it. The parliament will now significantly deal with the group, nationwide and worldwide points. And not simply be purchased by the egocentric pursuits of a wealthy few.
And elections is not going to now be three-year boring, obligatory occasions. The points that the group voted for will contain the group seeing them carried out. Political activism will once more develop into an necessary social exercise. The necessary function that it traditionally as soon as held is now again on the agenda. We live in fascinating occasions.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
The Liberals suffered a democracy sausage fizzle.
Les Shearman, Darlington
Of all of the congratulations to Anthony Albanese, the message from Malcolm Turnbull was probably the most gracious. “You are a good man and in the toughest times character is what counts. Lucy and I wish you all the very best.”
Patricia O’Brien, Rozelle
Teal promise realised
Already, simply the following day after Allegra Spender’s election to parliament, changing Dave Sharma in Wentworth, one in all her pre-election guarantees has been fulfilled (“Teals to zero in on climate and corruption”, May 22). Her posters promised, “A better climate for Wentworth.” It has come to fruition. I may board my ferry with out being accosted with teal-clad lovers, and never having to run the gauntlet of A-frames. The setting can also be improved with poster air pollution faraway from timber and energy poles.
Alan Slade, Dover Heights
I’m a middle-aged white man who lives in an prosperous suburb and can’t inform you how completely satisfied I’m to see so many succesful and well-qualified girls voted in. And much more importantly, whether or not they be blue, crimson or teal, their contribution ought to assist change the best way politics is run. Enough of the shouty, win-lose mannequin and extra of the consultative win-win mannequin, please.
Donald Sleer, Manly
Put into contact …
You stopped the votes, Scott Morrison (“NSW fails to save Morrison government”, May 25)
John Maunsell, Randwick