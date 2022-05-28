Election result marks new dawn of integrity

This election end result, with its resounding affirmation of impartial candidates, is an endorsement of progressive politics (“A new dawn: Labor to form government after teal appeal rocks Libs”, May 22). It highlights the significance of not solely who makes up our federal parliament, however whose voices are heard inside and the way its members work along with integrity to result in one of the best outcomes for our nation and its folks.

Meredith Williams, Northmead

The prediction the election could be a “game changer” proved right. The election of the Greens and independents have confirmed it. The parliament will now significantly deal with the group, nationwide and worldwide points. And not simply be purchased by the egocentric pursuits of a wealthy few.

And elections is not going to now be three-year boring, obligatory occasions. The points that the group voted for will contain the group seeing them carried out. Political activism will once more develop into an necessary social exercise. The necessary function that it traditionally as soon as held is now again on the agenda. We live in fascinating occasions.

Reg Wilding, Wollongong

The Liberals suffered a democracy sausage fizzle.

Les Shearman, Darlington

Of all of the congratulations to Anthony Albanese, the message from Malcolm Turnbull was probably the most gracious. “You are a good man and in the toughest times character is what counts. Lucy and I wish you all the very best.”

Patricia O’Brien, Rozelle