“Life must be understood backwards. But it must be lived forward”. Soren Kierkegaard’s phrases appear particularly related now as we face the democratic accountability of electing our leaders for a brand new time period in workplace. It could have appeared unattainable for a democracy to elect a demagogue a number of years in the past, however we’ve since seen it occur within the Unites States. Former US president Donald Trump in 2020. Credit:AP How have we forgotten that it’s at all times doable for an individual with sufficient drive and single-mindedness to enchantment to the disaffected? How have we forgotten that the lust for energy in such a person could be so overwhelming that nothing – actuality, truthfulness, the rule of regulation – is allowed to face in the way in which of accomplishing and sustaining it? But we do overlook. Often we change into so busy dwelling within the current that we neglect to recollect the teachings of the previous.

We know that pondering issues by way of is critical earlier than appearing. But we give ourselves excuses: too rushed to learn and watch those that fastidiously dissect the happenings of the day; too drained to debate problems with significance; too reluctant to alter these recurring methods of pondering and appearing which are now not enough. Elections, nonetheless, do drive us to concentrate on defining what’s vital to us and what worth we’re ready to pay for it. Loading How a lot will we care about insurance policies of inclusion that require greater taxes to implement? Policies that assist renewable energies and minimize world warming, however that contain a painful and costly stage of transition? Or pledges that will convey a few fairer tax system to the detriment of some? How about commitments that target the nationwide and worldwide good, somewhat than our personal? Elections ask us to take a stand on how open-minded and beneficiant we actually are ready to be. It takes braveness to ‘live forward’, to take a look at the world because it actually is, and to tackle the tasks of life as they arrive to us.