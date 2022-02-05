Electric buses to run in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent

A Presidential Resolution “On additional measures for the further development of the public transport system of the city of Tashkent” was adopted, Trend studies citing Uzdaily.

According to the Resolution, the share of the non-public sector within the subject of public transport within the metropolis of Tashkent will probably be doubled.

Bicycle rental and particular parking heaps for them will probably be organized, in addition to “smart intersection”, “smart bus” and “smart stop” programs will probably be launched.

The rolling inventory of public transport will probably be up to date with fashionable, environmentally pleasant buses, together with electrical buses.

The Resolution authorised the Concept for the event of the general public transport system of town of Tashkent till 2025.

As a part of the goal indicators for the event of public transport till 2025, it’s envisaged:

– growing the share of public transport within the complete quantity of passenger visitors from the present 21 % to 43 %;

– enhance within the each day quantity of passenger visitors by public transport to 2.7 million passengers a day;

– discount in 2 instances the interval of public transport;

– buy of 1,063 buses, 673 electrical buses.

From January 1, 2023, a brand new financing system will probably be launched based mostly on the factors “travelled path”, “passenger traffic” and “quality”.