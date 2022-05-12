Electric-only car sales in Ireland double in first four months

The variety of new electric-only automobiles bought in Ireland has extra

than doubled within the first 4 months of this 12 months, based on

the information launched by the nation’s Central Statistics Office (CSO)

on Wednesday, Trend reviews citing Xinhua.

In the January-April interval of this 12 months, a complete of 6,748

electric-only automobiles had been bought in Ireland, up 123 p.c when

in contrast with the identical interval final 12 months.

Apart from these, 4,163 new plug-in hybrid electrical autos

(PHEVs) had been additionally bought within the nation within the first 4 months of

this 12 months, a rise of 37.34 p.c over a 12 months in the past.

The mixed gross sales of electric-only automobiles and PHEVs accounted for

21.23 p.c of all the brand new automobiles bought in Ireland within the first 4

months of this 12 months.

During the interval, a complete of 51,374 new automobiles had been bought in

Ireland, up 8 p.c year-on-year whereas the gross sales of second-hand

automobiles within the nation tumbled 45 p.c, totaling 15,287.

Ireland’s whole car inhabitants was estimated at about 2.8

million on the finish of final 12 months, which signifies that lower than two

individuals within the nation have a car of their very own.