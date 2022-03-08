Electric Potchefstroom crowd sparks NWU Eagles to win over Tuks, Madibaz land famous victory | Sport

The NWU eagles secured an exhilarating 17-8 win over Tuks on the Fanie du Toit Sports Ground in Potchefstroom on Monday evening.

In the primary televised sport of spherical 4 of the competitors, NWU had entered the competition as slight underdogs and in eighth place on the log to Tuks’ 4th.

The vibrant crowd that packed the grandstands, nonetheless, created an electrical ambiance, screaming for the Eagles from begin to end and that definitely had an affect on proceedings.

For either side, that crowd vitality resulted in a number of moments the place feelings spilt over, and there was a pink card for Tuks fullback Stefan Coetzee within the twentieth minute.

Coetzee had booted Tuks right into a 3-0 lead shortly earlier than that, however a attempt from NWU No 8 Andre Fouche on 31 minutes that was transformed by Nivan Petersen gave the Eagles a 7-3 lead that they took into half time.

The sport was bodily all through, significantly at set piece and the breakdown, and Tuks wrestled the lead again on 56 minutes by means of lock Divan Venter.

It went unconverted – the kicking at objective on the evening wasn’t a spotlight – however Tuks had completed sufficient to fabricate an 8-7 lead.

It was short-lived, and it was the boys up entrance once more who received the job completed as a rolling maul noticed Gustav Erlank go over for a 12-8 lead.

The second that put the sport to mattress, nonetheless, got here within the 72nd minute when a perfectly labored attacking transfer off set piece from NWO noticed left wing Naiden Jaarts dive over within the nook.

The conversion was quick this time, however the harm was completed.

In the sooner kick-off, a surprising hat-trick from fullback Kyle Cyster noticed Madibaz declare a well-known 36-26 win – their first of the season – over CUT Ixias at Madibaz Stadium.

Monday’s outcomes:

Madibaz 36-26 CUT Ixias

NWU Eagles 17-8 Tuks

UCT 51-26 UWC

Maties 40-38 UJ

Wits 53-31 Shimlas