Electric power at Heydar Aliyev International Airport fully restored
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Electric energy at
Heydar Aliyev International Airport has been totally restored.
Currently, the complete infrastructure of the airport is functioning
usually, Trend
stories through press service of Heydar Aliyev International
Airport.
Power outage on the Heydar Aliyev International Airport did not
have vital affect on the schedule of arrival and departure of
planes.
Due to issues with power provide, the airport was promptly
used the backup power sources.