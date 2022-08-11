Electric power at Heydar Aliyev International Airport fully restored

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Electric energy at

Heydar Aliyev International Airport has been totally restored.

Currently, the complete infrastructure of the airport is functioning

usually, Trend

stories through press service of Heydar Aliyev International

Airport.

Power outage on the Heydar Aliyev International Airport did not

have vital affect on the schedule of arrival and departure of

planes.

Due to issues with power provide, the airport was promptly

used the backup power sources.