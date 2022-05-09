Electric Vehicle Battery Explodes In Telangana, No One Injured

Some elements of the car had been burnt following the explosion, police stated.

Karimnagar:

The battery of an electrical two-wheeler exploded whereas it was being charged in Ramadugu mandal in Karimnagar district right here, although nobody was injured within the incident, police stated on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in Ramachandrapur village when the proprietor of the electrical car saved the two-wheeler outdoors his home for charging when its battery instantly exploded, they stated.

As nobody was current on the time of the incident there have been no accidents to anybody, police stated including no criticism was acquired thus far.

Last month, a 80-year-old man died and three of his relations suffered burn accidents when the battery of an electrical scooter plugged in for charging exploded at their home in Nizamabad district, police stated.

