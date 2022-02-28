“Electricity Not Free”: Maharashtra Minister Threatens To Cut Power Supply Of Defaulters

Energy Minister Nitin Raut has made it clear that energy provide can be snapped for defaulters.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra’s Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Sunday lashed out at defaulters of energy payments and threatened to chop off their energy provide. Anguished at accusations of upper electrical energy payments, he claimed that energy division workers put their lives in danger throughout Covid lockdowns to make sure uninterrupted electrical energy to individuals who have been at house in the course of the Covid lockdown however many didn’t pay payments on time.

“They say ‘do this for us, do that for us’ but they don’t pay electricity bills. So, we will cut off their power supply. This (electricity) is not free and we will not forgive (defaulters),” Mr Raut mentioned at an occasion in Akola.

His feedback come at a time when farmers within the state have been protesting towards electrical energy payments. Mr Raut, nonetheless, has made his intentions clear that energy provide can be lower off if payments should not paid on time.

“When you were sitting at home in lockdown, people were working here for you day and night. You used refrigerators, coolers, TVs, laptops and we provided you 24-hr electricity supply. Our people were on the road day and night and many of them lost their lives,” the Minister added.

Farmers within the state have been protesting the snapping of energy provide to agricultural customers by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). They have additionally alleged discrepancies within the energy payments, which they declare can come down by as a lot as half if corrected.