Electricity restored in Puerto Rico after major blackout – Latin America News Dispatch

Workers at Las Palmas Cafe work with the ability of an electrical energy generator throughout an island-wide blackout, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)



April 11, 2022



PUERTO RICO: A serious blackout this week left greater than 1.5 million purchasers – together with households, companies, and faculties – with out electrical energy, and over 160,000 with out water. Authorities reported on Sunday morning that electrical energy had been restored to almost all purchasers.

Initial experiences steered that the blackout was attributable to a fire at a power station on Wednesday. However, authorities later acknowledged that it will seemingly take weeks to find out the precise explanation for the outage.

Puerto Ricans have turn out to be increasingly frustrated with the state-run Electric Power Authority and LUMA Energy, a Canadian-American firm contracted final June to take over energy distribution. The island has suffered from frequent power outages in recent times, following the impression of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

SOUTHERN CONE

BRAZIL: Thousands of indigenous peoples arrange a protest camp within the capital, Brasilia, to oppose what they contemplate the “anti-indigenous agenda” of President Jair Bolsonaro. A important goal of the protests is the government-backed Bill 191, which seeks to facilitate industrial agriculture, oil, and mining actions, in addition to varied infrastructure tasks on protected lands within the Amazon. Congress will vote on the invoice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) organized the 10-day protest camp, which began on Monday. Approximately 6,000 indigenous protestors from over 170 ethnicities had gathered by Wednesday to take part in cultural actions and political demonstrations. APIB acknowledged that the general goal of the camp was to battle for indigenous rights.

CHILE: President Gabriel Boric on Thursday introduced an financial restoration plan that features gas subsidies and will increase to the minimal wage, and pupil meals scholarships. The US$3.7 billion package additionally affords funding to small companies excluded from formal banking techniques and goals to create 500,000 jobs, among other measures.

The authorities intends to raise the monthly minimum wage from 350,000 pesos ($434) to 400,000 pesos ($496) by the top of the yr, one among Boric’s marketing campaign guarantees. The enhance in meals scholarships responds to calls for raised by pupil protestors in demonstrations earlier this yr.

Congress can also be presently debating whether or not to permit Chileans a fifth emergency withdrawal from their pension funds.

ANDES

PERU: Amidst rising protests over rising meals and gas costs, President Pedro Castillo imposed a 24-hour curfew in Lima and the neighboring port metropolis of Callao late Monday evening, taking some 10 million residents without warning. By Tuesday afternoon, Castillo lifted the emergency decree.

Monday’s decree marked the primary time emergency measures have been imposed to quell protests in Peru since Alberto Fujimori’s administration in 1992. Widely denounced by opposition lawmakers and human rights teams, the restrictions have been additionally criticized by native residents unable to work, take public transportation, or attend college in a time of accelerating financial hardship.

Over the previous ten days, road blockades and protests across various towns and cities have resulted in at the very least 4 casualties.

BOLIVIA: Six males have been detained in Santa Cruz this week after accusations of raping some 40 Mennonite women. The perpetrators used a mixture of livestock anesthesia to drug the victims, spraying the combination into their rooms whereas they slept.

The case mirrors a scandal between 2005 and 2009 when eight males have been convicted of raping 150 Mennonite ladies utilizing the identical technique. The current case got here to gentle after 12 ladies reported the abuse to Bolivian authorities.

There are some 50,000 Mennonites in Bolivia of Dutch-German origin, who started to settle within the Santa Cruz division within the Nineteen Fifties. Most of the nation’s Mennonite inhabitants lives in remoted non secular communities devoted to agriculture, and have restricted contact with the state and wider society.

CARIBBEAN

BELIZE: The Foreign Ministry on Thursday launched a statement expressing concern over rising numbers of migrants, particularly of Cuban origin, getting into Belize in current weeks with intentions of reaching the U.S.- Mexico border. It added that Cuban migrants have been “utilizing the Refugees Program to avoid repatriation”.

Additionally, the Ministry acknowledged that cops on Tuesday detained 16 undocumented Cuban migrants and turned them over to immigration authorities. Local reports said that two Nicaraguans and three Belizeans have been found with the Cuban migrants.

The Borders and Immigration Department reported that, for the reason that reopening of land borders on February, 39 Cuban nationals have entered Belize en path to the U.S.

CENTRAL AMERICA

EL SALVADOR: Congress handed a invoice on Tuesday authorizing as much as 15 years in jail for anybody discovered circulating gang messages, including news media outlets.

The invoice doesn’t element what kind of messages it covers. El Salvador’s press often sources data associated to gang violence, together with audio messages, interviews, and graffiti.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken called to attention Bukele’s authorities urging that they “uphold due process and protect civil liberties, including freedoms of press, peaceful assembly, and expression.”

Authorities have made 8,590 arrests of alleged gang members within the final 15 days, however human rights officers have accused police of abuse, and arbitrary detentions of suspects with out offering entry to authorized counsel.

HONDURAS: The Supreme Court on Friday decreed the extradition of ex-police chief Juan Carlos “El Tigre” Bonilla to the United States on drug trafficking and weapons expenses.

Bonilla grew to become wished by the Honduran authorities in May 2021. The United States

ordered his arrest and extradition that very same month figuring out him as a co-conspirator of former president Juan Orlando Hernández who stays in custody on drug trafficking and arms possession expenses. On March 9, Bonilla was arrested.

In April 2020, U.S. authorities accused Bonilla of overseeing narcotics shipments to the United States beneath the supervision of former president Hernández and his brother, Juan Antonio Hernández.

NORTH AMERICA

MEXICO: In a video message made on Saturday to coincide with a worldwide occasion supporting victims of the Ukrainian battle, #StandUpForUkraine, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador rejected Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

López Obrador, in favor of “a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” referenced invasions of his nation made by American, French, and Spanish nations prior to now.

López Obrador has tried to stay impartial within the battle and has not imposed sanctions towards Russia. He has additionally been towards a petition to revoke the visas of officers taking part within the “Grupo de Amistad México-Rusia.”

MEXICO: The Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed constitutional the controversial energy law supported by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador favoring state-owned energy crops over non-public companies. The resolution prompted U.S. worries.

The Supreme Court could not reach the necessary votes to declare the vitality legislation unconstitutional.

The vitality legislation’s critics, together with the U.S., argue that the legislation will undercut the competitors, create a state monopoly, pressure Mexicans right into a high-priced market, damage the setting, and violate free commerce agreements.