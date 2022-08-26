Elena Rybakina unhappy over Wimbledon rankings snub | Tennis News – Times of India

Elena Rybakina (AFP picture)

NEW YORK: Elena Rybakina accused girls’s tennis of “weak” management on Friday for stripping Wimbledon of rankings factors as a result of championship’s ban on gamers from Russia and Belarus.

Rybakina realised a lifelong dream final month when she claimed a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ons Jabeur within the Wimbledon ultimate to assert her first Grand Slam title.

But talking forward of the US Open on Friday, Rybakina mentioned she does not really feel as if her profession has benefited from the enhance that will usually come along with her Wimbledon crown.

In regular circumstances, successful the distinguished grass-court showpiece would have catapulted the 23-year-old into the highest 10, and comfortably on the right track for a spot on the season-ending WTA Finals.

Instead, Rybakina will begin her marketing campaign at Flushing Meadows subsequent week because the world quantity 25, prompting the Moscow-born Kazakh to explain her post-Wimbledon expertise on Friday as “not the greatest.”

“I think this is the problem of the structure of the tour,” Rybakina mentioned.

“Honestly, a bit weak leadership because we have so many things going on. It was my dream to win Wimbledon. It’s (a) pity. I feel like actually I’m not the Wimbledon champion.

“It’s all the pieces round. It’s (the) factors state of affairs. I do not suppose that it is truthful. Of course, we can not change it. It was a choice earlier than, nobody saying about this.”

If rankings points had been granted at Wimbledon, Rybakina would have been second on the WTA’s Race to the Finals standings. Only the top eight qualify for the tournament, and Rybakina is currently 20th in the standings.

“Knowing that as of in the present day I can be No. 2 on the Race (to the WTA Finals) and I’m not in a position to play the Race, I do not suppose it is truthful. I’m speaking not solely about myself, however simply typically I believe with all the choices, many gamers are paying for all these choices,” she said.

“For all these choices, gamers are paying. That’s what I’m making an attempt to say. I’m not stunned, and that is how I really feel additionally, I’m not stunned that in the long run of the day we had many examples when participant is definitely younger they usually did wonderful outcomes, however in the long run decides to stop tennis.”