Elephant stuck in ditch rescued using physics principle. Watch

A video showcasing forest officers rescuing an elephant caught in a ditch utilizing a precept of physics was just lately posted on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. Since being posted, the clip has created a chatter and the rescue of the mild big has left many joyful.

“An elephant fell into a ditch in Midinapur. Now how to rescue it. By applying Archimedes’ principle. Watch to believe,” he wrote whereas sharing the video. In a couple of comply with up tweets, he defined extra in regards to the incident and the strategy used.

“The information was received by Forest Department at 1 AM in night. Under the leadership of DFO Shri Sandeep Berwal and ADFOs operation was taken up. By 4 AM rescue was completed successfully,” he added. The forest officer additionally defined, “Archimedes’ principle. Definition: the upward buoyant force that is exerted on a body immersed in a fluid is equal to the weight of the fluid that the body displaces and acts in the upward direction at the center of mass of the displaced fluid.”

The video opens to indicate an elephant caught within the muddy waters of a ditch. The place is seen surrounded with these participating within the rescue operation. Take a have a look at the video to see how the animal is rescued:

The video has been posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 1.5 lakh views and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally obtained over 7,900 likes and counting. The tweet prompted individuals to submit varied sorts of feedback. Most appreciated the rescuers for saving the elephant.

“Brilliant,” wrote a Twitter person. “Aww poor baby. Hope it’s safe now,” expressed one other. “Nice. This is called application of scientific principal for welfare of universe. Great job,” commented one other. “Simple presence of mind and genuine determination to rescue. Hats off,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video that reveals an elephant being rescued utilizing the Archimedes’ precept?