Eleven dead in Montenegro mass shooting after family dispute

At least 11 individuals had been killed on Friday in a mass taking pictures in central Montenegro following a household dispute, the Balkan nation’s public broadcaster RTCG mentioned.

“Eleven people were killed, while six were injured, including a police officer,” the supply mentioned on Friday, including that the assailant was among the many lifeless. A police officer talking on situation of anonymity confirmed the toll to AFP.

The tragedy passed off within the metropolis of Cetinje, 36 kilometres west of the capital Podgorica, after the gunman was concerned in a household dispute, RTCG mentioned.

The assailant was killed after opening fireplace on cops, the broadcaster mentioned.

RTCG, quoting witnesses, mentioned the attacker was randomly taking pictures at individuals strolling on the street, together with at kids. Four of the wounded had been transferred to a hospital in Cetinje whereas two others with critical wounds had been despatched to the Clinical Center in Podgorica.

It was the deadliest taking pictures in a long time in Montenegro, and occurred on the peak of the vacationer season within the nation identified for its picturesque seashores bordered by mountains.

Cetinje, the previous royal capital, is positioned in a mountainous valley that has skilled financial stagnation in latest a long time.