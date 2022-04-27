Eleven, including two children, die after being electrocuted in Indian temple fest

A freak electrocution in southern India killed at the least 11 folks, together with two youngsters, when their car snagged overhead transmission traces and burst into flame as they rode in a spiritual procession, authorities stated on Wednesday.

More than a dozen folks have been additionally injured within the district of Thanjavur within the southern state of Tamil Nadu after the car, a 9-ft (2.7-m) -high construction usual within the type of a chariot and pulled by worshippers, hit the high-voltage traces.

“I hope those injured recover soon,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Twitter, as he provided condolences to the bereaved.

Some of the injured have been harm in falls following the electrical shock, and others, who scrambled to flee the flames, once they jumped from the chariot, which carried statues of Hindu deities along with the devotees.

The chariot, which had been wending its means again to a close-by temple, was left a charred wreck.

Fire engines and native officers joined the rescue effort.

