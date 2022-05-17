Eleven migrants die off coast of Algeria while trying to reach Europe

Eleven migrants have reportedly drowned after their each sank off the Algerian coast of Tipaza on Sunday night.

CIPIMD, a Spanish NGO, stated {that a} boat carrying 16 migrants had set sail from North Africa for Spain’s Balearic Islands.

Five individuals — together with two kids — have been rescued from the stricken vessel, in accordance with the organisation.

Last yr, 3,077 migrants died or went lacking whereas making an attempt to succeed in Europe by sea, in accordance with the UN’s refugee company.

But activists say that the quantity of people that died making an attempt to succeed in Spain in 2021 was as excessive as 4,404 individuals — the worst toll since 2015.

Meanwhile, officers warn that no less than 478 individuals have already died or gone lacking whereas making an attempt to succeed in Europe because the begin of January.

The UN has known as for governments to develop “alternatives” to the damaging sea routes that asylum seekers desperately use to succeed in European land.