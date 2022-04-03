Elgar and co ride their luck as Proteas take control of first Test at Kingsmead | Sport

Dean Elgar lived a charmed life within the first session of Sunday’s fourth day of the primary Test towards Bangladesh at Kingsmead.

The Proteas skipper survived two dropped catches and a lucky reviewed LBW determination earlier than crafting his second fifty of the match, spearheading the hosts’ progress to 105/1 at lunch, which ensures them a lead of 174.

It proved a irritating session for Bangladesh, who needed to cope with a brand new ball that when once more did not do a lot in addition to their suspect catching and but nonetheless managed to create these alternatives.

However, they have been additionally responsible of invariably releasing strain with some poor deliveries, notably after the missed possibilities.

LIVE | Proteas v Bangladesh, 1st Test, day 4

Under overcast skies, the Proteas opening pair of Elgar (62*) and Sarel Erwee adopted an identical method to their first innings stand of 113, native boy Erwee being content material to drop anchor whereas his captain batted fluently.

Yet Elgar was solely on 7 when he performed down the improper line to off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, acquired hit on the again leg and was solely saved by a marginal umpire’s name.

Ebadot Hossain’s gutsy spell was rewarded when he trapped Erwee in entrance, who surprisingly reviewed an adjoining determination on the premise that he someway acquired an edge.

The ball was nowhere close to the bat.

Elgar then performed a free drive on 34 towards Mehidy that went straight out and in from Najmul Hossain Santo at slip, earlier than once more lazily hanging his bat out to steer Ebadot sq., the place Yasir Ali additionally grassed a reasonably regulation likelihood.

Keegan Petersen (21*), who began his innings with a chic sq. drive, was additionally fortunate to emerge unscathed after he was minimize in half by an outstanding Khaled Ahmed supply that jagged again.

Khaled was satisfied, however captain Mominul wasn’t.

Replays present a evaluation would’ve seen Petersen on his approach.

In between although, the South African batters prospered, with Elgar as soon as once more exhibiting a willingness to attain throughout the wicket.

That the groups have been in a position to full the prolonged session after Saturday’s dangerous gentle was a testomony to Kingsmead’s wonderful new drainage system.

51mm had bucketed down on the bottom in a single day, leaving the outfield trying like a lake.

Yet by early morning, the whole lot was so as once more.