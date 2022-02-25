Elgar confident novice Dewald Brevis can adapt to Pro cricket | Sport

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar stated he is excited to see Dewald Brevis making the step as much as the skilled stage.

Proteas Test captain Dean Elgar stated he is wanting ahead to seeing Titans batting tyro Dewald Brevis making the step as much as skilled cricket.

Brevis stepped out from the Under-19 World Cup the place he broke Shikhar Dhawan’s 2004 document of 505 runs with 506, regardless of the Proteas not getting previous the quarterfinal stage.

Elgar, a former South African Schools Captain who led SA at their disastrous Under-19 World Cup sojourn in Sri Lanka in 2006, could have the joyful prospect of enjoying with Brevis on the Titans.

Elgar, who has the robust process of main the Proteas of their sequence salvage mission within the second Test in opposition to New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday, stated how shortly Brevis adapts to skilled cricket will have an effect on his profession.

“He’s got to perform at professional level, which is another step up, but I’m pretty sure he’s more than capable of adapting to those roles when his turn comes,” Elgar stated.

“He’s a very good talent and trust me, he can play well.”

Brevis’s efficiency hasn’t simply impressed Elgar, however Indian Premier League scouts, with the Mumbai Indians selecting him up for R6-million.

He’s but to make his first-class debut earlier than such a windfall, however with one spherical of Four-Day Series matches remaining, there is a truthful risk of Brevis making his bow in opposition to the Lions at TremendousSport Park subsequent week Friday regardless of the must-win nature of the sport.

That stated, Brevis has develop into the most popular Under-19 prospect since Kagiso Rabada and Aiden Markram performed starring roles in SA’s success within the United Arab Emirates in 2014.

Brevis has already featured for the Titans within the Cricket South Africa Provincial T20 Cup and needs to be enjoying in Friday’s first semi-final in opposition to the Dolphins.

“He’s already done so in the Under-19 World Cup, but I only think I’ve worked with him once,” Elgar stated.

“He hasn’t been around the Titans setup for a long time because he was busy with his matric exams, but he’s one for the future.”