Elgar hails brilliant Proteas pace attack: ‘They can get much better’ | Sport

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar says his in-form bowling assault can solely get higher forward of Thursday’s second Test in opposition to England.

The Proteas captured all 20 England wickets as they thrashed the hosts by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s.

Elgar couldn’t be extra delighted by his bowling choices within the center as South Africa appears to seal the Test collection this week.

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar believes his bowling assault will solely enhance forward of Thursday’s second Test in opposition to England at Old Trafford in Manchester.

South Africa lead the three-match Test collection 1-0 because of an outstanding bowling show within the opening Test at Lord’s.

Last week, the Proteas wanted lower than 83 overs to seize all 20 wickets as they beat the hosts by an innings and 12 runs.

The majority of the harm was executed by the tempo quartet of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen. Rabada was awarded Player of the Match as he captured 5 for 52 and a couple of for 27.

Elgar warned that their in-form tempo assault might get even higher in Manchester this week.

“I reckon they can get much better. They’re still pretty fresh, which is a nice thing to have from my part. They had a brilliant game, the wicket assisted them at Lord’s, but they had to put the ball in the right area and done that,” Elgar informed reporters on Wednesday.

“Our bowlers are leading our pack at the moment and they’re extremely hungry for success. The competition amongst them is brilliant and just the way they go about things is some of the most professional behaviour I’ve seen from fast bowlers. It’s a great asset to have and you don’t have to speak to them too much, they just know what they have to do.

“They’ve been across the worldwide scene for fairly a while and know this can be a actually powerful collection. They’ve identified what we have executed prior to now however there’s quite a lot of learnings from that, however they know they have to deliver the depth and warmth once more.

“But it might be different here where the wicket might not suit them … we might have to adapt to the conditions in front of us.”

Elgar is delighted with the depth within the Proteas bowling division and hopes that they’ll replicate their magic this week.

“We’ve got the right resources in our change room whether we play four seamers or two spinners, it’s exciting,” added Elgar.

“We haven’t had the luxury of having two world-class spinners in our armoury and then you have our fast bowlers, who set the tone for us. It’s nice to have those boxes ticked, but we haven’t finalised our eleven yet.”

The Proteas have a chance to win their first Test collection in England since 2012 and lengthen their lead within the World Test Championship standings.

“What happened in the first Test was something amazing for us. We played really solid, sound cricket as we’ve been doing the last year,” stated Elgar.

“I think our hunger was up there and I think our hunger’s still here. I don’t think it’s going to go anywhere. We drive a hard message with regards to that.

“We actually need to play a model of cricket that everybody loves again house, and hopefully the remainder of the world enjoys. It’s troublesome to learn the longer term, I want I might, and I actually hope the second Test goes the identical manner.”

Play on Thursday begins at 12:00 SA time.