Elgar hails ‘special bunch’ after hammering England: ‘We play bloody good cricket’ | Sport

South Africa captain Dean Elgar saluted his “special bunch” of gamers after they overpowered England by an innings and 12 runs within the first Test at Lord’s on Friday.

South Africa have been totally dominant, triumphing inside three days towards an England workforce who had gained all 4 of their earlier Tests beneath a brand new management duo of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

The match was the truth is successfully over in six periods after rain washed out most of Wednesday’s first day.

“As a playing group it’s a special bunch and we play bloody good cricket when we’re playing well,” stated Elgar.

South Africa, already prime of the World Test Championship desk, have been in command from the beginning.

Their highly effective tempo assault backed up Elgar’s determination to subject first in overcast situations by dismissing England for 165, with quick bowler Kagiso Rabada taking 5-52 to achieve a coveted place on the Lord’s honours board.

The Proteas then strengthened their grip on the sport by making 326 in reply for a first-innings lead of 161, with opener Sarel Erwee’s painstaking 73 laying a stable basis.

What turned out to be South Africa’s lone innings of the match ended throughout Friday’s morning session and there was nonetheless time for spinner Keshav Maharaj, who did not bowl within the first innings, to strike twice as England slumped to 38-2 at lunch.

‘Absolute machine’ Rabada

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje ensured the collapse continued with an excellent burst of three wickets for no runs in 10 balls earlier than England have been dismissed earlier than tea for 149 inside 38 overs, with the innings lasting a mere three hours.

This was South Africa’s eighth win in 10 Tests since Elgar was appointed as their red-ball skipper final 12 months, with the opener telling reporters: “I would like to think that what we’ve laid down as a foundation has been pretty true and pretty solid…it hasn’t been fake, it’s been real.”

Even Elgar was shocked by the pace of South Africa’s victory, which left them 1-0 up in a three-match collection forward of Thursday’s second Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

“I didn’t wake up this morning thinking I’d be doing a press conference before five o’clock,” the 35-year-old stated.

And whereas alert to the risks of “complacency”, Elgar added: “We need to enjoy these moments.

“We did it at a novel place – a sold-out Lord’s on a Friday,” he explained after what was just South Africa’s sixth win in 17 Tests at the London ground.

Elgar hailed participant of the match Rabada, who claimed seven wickets in whole, by saying: “He’s an absolute machine in the case of rising to the event for large matches. He put his hand up, he took the bull by the horns and he ran with it.”

Before this match, Elgar faced repeated questions about England’s new ‘Bazball’ style, a term that is a reference to McCullum’s nickname.

But Elgar, a veteran of 77 Tests, made it clear there were still certain non-negotiables in the red-ball game, a point he repeated to the BBC in a separate interview on Friday.

“I’m nonetheless a purist when to involves Test cricket,” he insisted. “I do not stuff round with too many types of play. I believe the sport calls for and form of deserves it.”

South Africa, however, are only scheduled to play 28 Tests in the next four years under the International Cricket Council’s future tours programme.

“I suppose we might be taking part in extra,” said Elgar. “It’s a tragic factor however so be it. I can not say an excessive amount of about that as a result of I’d get into bother.”