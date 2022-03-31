Elgar out as Bangladesh check Proteas

Bangladesh have gained some floor with three wickets after lunch to depart South Africa at 3-165 on the primary day of the opening Test in Durban.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was central to Bangladesh’s efforts within the second session on Thursday as he bowled opener Sarel Erwee for 41 after which pulled off a superb run out to do away with Keegan Petersen for 19.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar was the primary wicket down when he edged behind off Khaled Ahmed for 67 quickly after lunch.

Ryan Rickelton was 11 not out on his Test debut and Temba Bavuma was with him at tea on 22 not out.

South Africa had been stable at 0-95 at lunch as Bangladesh’s bowlers initially struggled to search out their vary after placing the house group in to bat.

Don’t miss the newest sports activities information! Was $13 now $7 per week for 12 weeks* (Digital + Print) Enjoy limitless entry to thewest.com.au and on a regular basis digital editions on any gadget. Thursday – Monday papers dwelling delivered with the entire newest footy information! Already a Subscriber? Log in *T&Cs apply

Elgar led the best way after clipping the primary supply of the day for 4 to set the tone for that first session. He ultimately hit 11 fours in his 67 off 101 balls.

But Bangladesh pulled it again within the afternoon, first with Elgar and Erwee falling in successive overs.

Petersen’s wicket was Bangladesh’s greatest as Miraz made a diving cease with one hand after which launched a throw nearly in the identical motion to run Petersen out with a direct hit.

Bangladesh are aiming to comply with up on their groundbreaking victory within the one-day worldwide sequence final week, which was the primary time they’d gained a sequence of any sort in South Africa.

Bangladesh’s possibilities may additionally be aided by the truth that South Africa are lacking plenty of high gamers to the Indian Premier League.

The Proteas are with out batsmen Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen, tempo bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, and allrounder Dwaine Pretorius, who all opted to play within the IPL as a substitute of the two-Test sequence.

That opened up a chance for Rickelton, and he hit a reverse sweep for 4 for his first runs in Test cricket.

Seamer Lizaad Williams can be making his debut for South Africa, whereas spinner Simon Harmer was recalled for his first Test since 2015.

Bangladesh are with out opener Tamim Iqbal, who captained the ODI group to their sequence victory. He is ailing, whereas quick bowler Shoriful Islam was rested.

The begin of the Test was delayed for about half-hour at Kingsmead due to an issue with one of many sightscreens.