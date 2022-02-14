Eli Apple mocked by Mecole Hardman after Bengals’ Super Bowl 2022 loss

Eli Apple may even see just a few acquainted faces in his Twitter mentions on Sunday night time.

The polarizing Bengals cornerback, who not often minces phrases on social media, was focused by just a few members of Chiefs Kingdom as Cincinnati gave up a 20-16 lead within the closing moments of Super Bowl 2022.

“@EliApple Wish you was a better corner bro then the game winning touchdown wouldn’t been scored on you,” Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp catches a landing cross in opposition to Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in Super Bowl 2022 Icon Sportswire through Getty Images

The play in query was when Apple couldn’t stop Rams receiver Cooper Kupp’s game-winning landing, which put them up 23-20 over the Bengals, which wound up being the final score.

Hardman then provided just a few parting phrases to Apple with a visible: his Super Bowl ring from the Chiefs’ 2020 win over the 49ers.

When the Bengals bumped the Chiefs from the playoffs in final month’s AFC Championship sport, Apple was a contributing factor within the 27-24 time beyond regulation win. Following the sport, the previous first-round choose called Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill a “baby” on Twitter, telling each Hill and Hardman to hit him up for Super Bowl tickets.

Much like Hardman, Hill was additionally lively on social media Sunday night time, tweeting, “Got heee,” together with a trio of laughing-crying face emojis late within the sport.

Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman in the course of the AFC Divisional Round playoffs in January 2022 Icon Sportswire through Getty Images

Prior to becoming a member of the Bengals in March 2021 on a one-year deal, Apple was drafted by the Giants in 2016 earlier than being traded to the Saints in October 2018. In current weeks, he’s trashed both teams’ fan bases on-line.